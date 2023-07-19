Senior Connect
‘Armed and dangerous’: Lumberton police search for 4th suspect connected to deadly shooting

Lumberton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a fourth suspect they said is connected to a deadly shooting.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a fourth suspect they said is connected to a deadly shooting.

The department announced on Wednesday that 18-year-old Nashem Osbourne is wanted for shooting and killing Derrick Hester and hurting a woman on July 5 in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Officers said the two were found shot inside a car that had run off the road and into a yard.

Police said Osbourne should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Tyllick McKoy at his job site in connection with the homicide investigation. He waived extradition and was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police also arrested Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old in the case.

Tyllick McKoy, Jabary Murchison
Tyllick McKoy, Jabary Murchison(Source: Robeson County Detention Center)

All four face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on Osbourne’s whereabouts is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

