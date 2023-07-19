Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

FILE - Chunks of ice float in Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on April 29,...
FILE - Chunks of ice float in Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on April 29, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on the glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Juneau.

Troopers said a helmet with a camera attached to it that was confirmed to have belonged to Rodriguez was recording on July 11 when his kayak overturned and he went into the water.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

DeSpain said the helmet was found on the lakeshore. He said it was turned in to troopers on Monday.

Juneau police on Monday said Rodriguez was believed to have gone missing on July 11 somewhere in the vicinity of the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Police received a report Sunday from U.S. Forest Service employees that a vehicle had been parked at the recreation area since July 11 and determined it was registered to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s son, Jaden Rodriguez, said his father was kindhearted and enjoyed being outdoors, doing activities like fishing, paddleboarding and snowboarding. Rodriguez also was a gifted photographer, his son said.

He said Rodriguez’s life changed for the better when he found God, and Rodriguez would often tell him that life is short.

“He was a good person,” he said.

According to police, Rodriguez’s roommate reported last seeing him on July 10, and friends said a social media post by Rodriguez on July 11 showed a kayak on a beach that appeared to be near Nugget Falls, which is in the recreation area and along the lake.

A kayak had been found floating unattended on the lake July 11 that police said resembled the one in Rodriguez’s post. As authorities put the pieces together, a search got underway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
David Michael Key
Hampstead man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with 13-year-old

Latest News

Staffing, inspector shortages leading to increased complaints at NC nursing homes
An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest...
WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
The Carolina Beach Police Department will host an event for National Night Out on August 1
Local police departments to host National Night Out events
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border