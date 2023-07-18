Senior Connect
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host Until Justice Just Is: Conversation for Peace for Youth & Kids

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting its annual Until Justice Just Is: Conversation for Peace for Youth & Kids on Thursday, July 20.

This event, which is sponsored by nCino, will be held at YWCA Lower Cape Fear (2815 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412) from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

“Families can enjoy hot dogs from Trolly Stop and Italian Ice from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, while playing in YWCA’s 3-acre shaded playground and participating in a tie-dye art project,” a news release states. “During the event, YWCA will host two book clubs. One for children (ages 4-10) to hear a reading of Stacey Abrams and the Fight to Vote by Traci N. Todd; and one for youth (ages 12+) to discuss Dear Martin by Nic Stone. These books are part of YWCA’s Racial Justice Book Club.”

YWCA also thanks its community partners NHC, NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Registration is recommended at https://YWCAforPeace.eventbrite.com.

