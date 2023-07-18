Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department shared details on Tuesday, July 18, concerning a weekend robbery that targeted a local store.

According to a representative with the WPD, the Scotchman Store located at the intersection of S Kerr Ave. and Wilshire Blvd. was robbed Sunday, July 16, just after 9:15 p.m.

Officials say two men wearing masks entered the store, one of which brandished a gun. One was wearing green shoes and a long sleeve shirt that was tucked into blue jeans, while the other was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

The two left the store on foot, and a police K9 attempted to locate the suspects, but they were not found.

EMS responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

