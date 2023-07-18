Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW joins network dedicated to cybersecurity education

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Monday that it was selected to join the Carolina Cyber Network, which is dedicated to increasing the number of cybersecurity workers.

According to officials, the school meets the CCN’s values, giving students hands-on technical skills, live skills and work-based learning experiences so students are ready to work.

“UNCW, one of the National Security Agency’s designated Centers for Academic Excellence, is a welcome addition to CCN with its emphasis on maritime cybersecurity issues and missional focus on excellence and innovation. Since the inception of UNCW’s Center for Cyber Defense Education in 2018, significant student interest in cybersecurity education similarly led to the launch of its cybersecurity undergraduate degree in the fall of 2022,” a UNCW announcement states.

Cleveland Community College, Isothermal Community College and Johnston Community College were also chosen to join the network.

“UNCW is proud to join the Carolina Cyber Network,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “Our faculty and staff welcome the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the outstanding group of North Carolina community colleges and universities in CCN. We look forward to creating connections to enhance cybersecurity education, research and training at UNCW and across North Carolina.”

UNCW has six cybersecurity programs with over 300 students enrolled.

“The university plans to add maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity concentration to its Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in the near future with the hopes of establishing a maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity center in collaboration with cybersecurity researchers and educators. UNCW is planning to offer two new classes focused on the new concentration: maritime cybersecurity and industrial cybersecurity. Currently, no school in North Carolina has a maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity specialization,” the announcement continues.

CCN began as a partnership between Fayetteville Technical Community College and Montreat College, and you can learn more about the network on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington City Council to discuss WHA’s proposal to issue $37.1M in bonds for affordable housing
Ronald Lee Godwin
Lumberton police say missing man may be in Wilmington area
Evan Roush was approved as principal of Lincoln Elementary School on July 18, 2023
Evan Roush chosen to be principal of Lincoln Elementary School
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center