UNCW joins network dedicated to cybersecurity education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Monday that it was selected to join the Carolina Cyber Network, which is dedicated to increasing the number of cybersecurity workers.

According to officials, the school meets the CCN’s values, giving students hands-on technical skills, live skills and work-based learning experiences so students are ready to work.

“UNCW, one of the National Security Agency’s designated Centers for Academic Excellence, is a welcome addition to CCN with its emphasis on maritime cybersecurity issues and missional focus on excellence and innovation. Since the inception of UNCW’s Center for Cyber Defense Education in 2018, significant student interest in cybersecurity education similarly led to the launch of its cybersecurity undergraduate degree in the fall of 2022,” a UNCW announcement states.

Cleveland Community College, Isothermal Community College and Johnston Community College were also chosen to join the network.

“UNCW is proud to join the Carolina Cyber Network,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “Our faculty and staff welcome the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the outstanding group of North Carolina community colleges and universities in CCN. We look forward to creating connections to enhance cybersecurity education, research and training at UNCW and across North Carolina.”

UNCW has six cybersecurity programs with over 300 students enrolled.

“The university plans to add maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity concentration to its Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in the near future with the hopes of establishing a maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity center in collaboration with cybersecurity researchers and educators. UNCW is planning to offer two new classes focused on the new concentration: maritime cybersecurity and industrial cybersecurity. Currently, no school in North Carolina has a maritime/transportation systems cybersecurity specialization,” the announcement continues.

CCN began as a partnership between Fayetteville Technical Community College and Montreat College, and you can learn more about the network on its website.

