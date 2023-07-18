Senior Connect
SOJA to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Hirie and Mihali

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SOJA is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with special guests Hirie and Mihali on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website and will be available Friday at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The reggae band taking a stop in Wilmington as part of its fall tour.

Their most recent album was “Beauty in the Silence” from 2021.

