Shallotte Police Department to host ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ back-to-school supply drive

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive will begin on Monday, July 24.

According to the announcement, the drive will end on Friday, Aug. 25, and supplies needed include:

Bookbags

Pencils

Pens

Highlighters

Scissors

Glue

College-ruled notebooks

Wide-ruled notebooks

Crayons

Filler paper

Calculators

Rulers

Erasers

Water bottles

Supplies can be dropped off at 114 Cheers St. in Shallotte between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive will begin on Monday, July 24. (Shallotte Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.