Shallotte Police Department to host ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ back-to-school supply drive
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive will begin on Monday, July 24.
According to the announcement, the drive will end on Friday, Aug. 25, and supplies needed include:
- Bookbags
- Pencils
- Pens
- Highlighters
- Scissors
- Glue
- College-ruled notebooks
- Wide-ruled notebooks
- Crayons
- Filler paper
- Calculators
- Rulers
- Erasers
- Water bottles
Supplies can be dropped off at 114 Cheers St. in Shallotte between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
