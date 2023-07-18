Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shallotte Police Department to host ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ back-to-school supply drive

A variety of backpacks
A variety of backpacks(Atlanta News First)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive will begin on Monday, July 24.

According to the announcement, the drive will end on Friday, Aug. 25, and supplies needed include:

  • Bookbags
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Highlighters
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • College-ruled notebooks
  • Wide-ruled notebooks
  • Crayons
  • Filler paper
  • Calculators
  • Rulers
  • Erasers
  • Water bottles

Supplies can be dropped off at 114 Cheers St. in Shallotte between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive...
The Shallotte Police Department has announced its “Pack-A-Cruiser” back-to-school supply drive will begin on Monday, July 24.(Shallotte Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
One person injured following Saturday collision involving e-bike and vehicle

Latest News

Air quality forecasted to be yellow in southeastern N.C.; orange in central and western N.C.
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center in October
Are you not able to ride a bike anymore? A non-profit is trying to fix that and offer an...
Non-profit offering therapeutic bike rides for those unable to ride a traditional bicycle
Non-profit offering therapeutic bike rides for those unable to ride a traditional bicycle