People stabbed at Oxford McDonald’s, Walmart and office building; suspect in custody

OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Three people were stabbed Monday at a McDonald’s, a Walmart and an administration building in Granville County, according to the sheriff and Oxford police.

The Oxford Police Department confirmed the suspect, Myliek Hykeem Webb, was taken into custody around 9 a.m.

Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain said the first stabbing happened at 8:30 a.m. at the county administration building at 104 Belle St.

“People were just arriving here at the offices this morning, and one of our employees was assaulted as he got out of his car and was bringing things into the office,” said Drew Cummings, a Granville County administrator.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.