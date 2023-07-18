North Carolina State Highway Patrol participating in 2023 ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced that it is participating in the American Association of State Troopers’ 2023 National Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

According to the announcement, the contest began on July 17 and will continue to July 31.

“This year’s photo submission pays homage to the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Originally opened in 1947, the speedway served as a venue for NASCAR races until its closure in 1996. The speedway was re-opened in 2022 and hosted the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in May of this year. Fittingly, the submitted photograph features a new marked Chevy Tahoe parked alongside a 1947 Buick on location at the North Wilkesboro Speedway,” the release from the NCSHP states.

Those interested in voting can do so here. Each device can submit one vote.

“The Best-Looking Cruiser Contest will feature photo submissions from State Highway Patrol and State Police agencies across the nation. Those that place in the top 13 positions will have their state’s photo featured in a 2024 calendar. Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers,” the release adds.

