Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

North Carolina State Highway Patrol participating in 2023 ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

"... the submitted photograph features a new marked Chevy Tahoe parked alongside a 1947 Buick...
"... the submitted photograph features a new marked Chevy Tahoe parked alongside a 1947 Buick on location at the North Wilkesboro Speedway."(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced that it is participating in the American Association of State Troopers’ 2023 National Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

According to the announcement, the contest began on July 17 and will continue to July 31.

“This year’s photo submission pays homage to the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Originally opened in 1947, the speedway served as a venue for NASCAR races until its closure in 1996. The speedway was re-opened in 2022 and hosted the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in May of this year. Fittingly, the submitted photograph features a new marked Chevy Tahoe parked alongside a 1947 Buick on location at the North Wilkesboro Speedway,” the release from the NCSHP states.

Those interested in voting can do so here. Each device can submit one vote.

“The Best-Looking Cruiser Contest will feature photo submissions from State Highway Patrol and State Police agencies across the nation. Those that place in the top 13 positions will have their state’s photo featured in a 2024 calendar. Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center in October
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
"Saturday morning’s rider was fortunate to see a mother turtle emerging from the ocean."
Holden Beach shares turtle nesting numbers that are closing in on last year’s total