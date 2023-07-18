New Hanover County five-year plan focuses on economic development, health and safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s recently adopted five-year strategic plan includes a focus on economic development, community safety and sustainable land use.

Commissioners adopted the plan for fiscal years 2024-28 at a meeting on Monday, July 17.

On the topic of workforce and economic development, the county aims to help residents get education and high-skilled employment while also making the county a business-friendly environment.

“The goal is to ensure that every resident has the tools to be successful while ensuring businesses in the community are supported with a knowledgeable workforce and reliable infrastructure,” a county announcement states.

The county set three tangible targets for this goal:

“Maintain a county unemployment rate 0.25% lower than the state

Achieve an average wage growth 1.5% higher than the state

Maintain new business growth within 2.5% of the state

County sales tax year over year growth 1% higher than the state

Achieve a positive return on investment for infrastructure projects or funding within 15 years

County has GDP per capita growth higher than the state”

As for community safety and well-being, the county says that it wants to ensure access to physical and mental health, mitigate health and safety risks and try to make its residents feel supported.

“Experience from the past five years underscores that a healthy and safe community is vital to achieving the county’s vision. In line with this, the newly adopted plan focuses on ensuring residents access the services essential for maintaining health and minimizing safety risk,” the announcement continues.

The targets set for this goal include:

“Reduce top 3 causes of death (under age 75) by: Cancer & Heart Diseases – 2% annually, 10% over 5 years Accidents - 1% annually, 5% over 5 years

Achieve mental healthcare provider ratio of 140 residents/provider

90% of urgent 911 calls are dispatched within 90 seconds

90% of Fire Rescue responses are timely and arrive within official emergency benchmarks

Residents report there are opportunities available to build meaningful connections and encourage community connections”

Through its focus on sustainable land use and environmental stewardship, the county hopes to create protections for natural areas and cultural amenities while also planning growth to make sure people can access what they need.

“The county remains committed to finding the right balance between preserving the unique qualities of our community and encouraging a growing and thriving community.”

The targets set for the sustainable land use and environmental stewardship goal are:

“95% of residential units are within a 10-minute drive of health care, childcare, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Increase the housing supply to a level of one residential unit per two residents

Reduce the number of new residential lots created in special flood hazard areas within the unincorporated county

Reduce bacterial contaminants in county creeks

Increase in attendance at county-operated cultural and recreation facilities

Residents report that their culture is valued in New Hanover County”

The county’s plan includes a focus on effective county management, strong financial performance and responsible stewardship, in line with its motto “The Model of Good Governance.” The targets set on this goal include:

“75% of respondents report they are satisfied with the level of services the county provides and are treated fairly by the New Hanover County team

75% of all focus area metrics are making positive progress

75% of respondents report they understand the decisions the county makes

<5% of controllable losses during the fiscal year were from high performers

Organizational diversity assessment matches our county demographic within 5% of Census demographic

90% of all department KPIs are met

80% of county employees report they have or are receiving continuous education/training related to their job

Reduce carbon footprint by 25% at our facilities and fleet

Reduce demand and consumption at newly constructed facilities by 30%”

