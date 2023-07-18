Senior Connect
Mecklenburg Co. health employee arrested, accused of sexual assault

Daniel Pitti-Casazola
Daniel Pitti-Casazola(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County employee accused of sexually assaulting a woman while impersonating a medical professional has been arrested.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened on Teal Point Drive just before 3 p.m. on July 11.

Police said a woman told them she got an illegitimate medical exam at her home.

Officers identified the suspect as Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41. They said he isn’t a medical professional and didn’t have a reason to examine the woman.

Officers said at the time of the alleged assault, he was a Spanish-language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

WBTV has reached out to the county for more details about his role and if he is still working for the county.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

