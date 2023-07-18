Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man survives Rutherford County road washout

The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on...
The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and state highway officials hope the photos they shared today will change some people’s minds about driving through flood waters.

The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on Friday in Rutherford County.

It happened on Webb Road, southeast of Ellenboro, around 2:00 a.m.

The DOT said the driver survived the ordeal and crawled out the back window to safety.

Officials continue to warn drivers to “turn around and don’t drown” in flood waters.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
David Michael Key
Hampstead man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with 13-year-old

Latest News

Staffing, inspector shortages leading to increased complaints at NC nursing homes
The Scotchman Store located at the intersection of S Kerr Ave. and Wilshire Blvd. was robbed...
Wilmington Scotchman Store robbery photos
The Cape Fear Museum
Local organizations receive over $51,000 in grants from the New Hanover County Community Foundation
Tyllick Sean Alexander McKoy, 23, was arrested at a job site in Dillon County for outstanding...
23-year-old arrested, charged with murder in ongoing Lumberton death investigation
The Carolina Beach Police Department will host an event for National Night Out on August 1
Local police departments to host National Night Out events