Lumberton police say missing man may be in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lumberton police say a missing 61-year-old man may be in Wilmington.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, Ronald Lee Godwin was last seen in the area of 502 Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton.

Godwin is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Gatlin with Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

