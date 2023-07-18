Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lumberton police say missing man may be in Wilmington area

Ronald Lee Godwin
Ronald Lee Godwin(Lumberton Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lumberton police say a missing 61-year-old man may be in Wilmington.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, Ronald Lee Godwin was last seen in the area of 502 Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton.

Godwin is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Gatlin with Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
Town of Fair Bluff visitor center
$7 million in infrastructure grants awarded to Columbus County towns
YWCA
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host Until Justice Just Is: Conversation for Peace for Youth & Kids
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June