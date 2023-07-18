Senior Connect
Inmate escapes from Caldwell Correctional Center

Officials said Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the facility on Monday night.
Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the Caldwell Correction Center on Monday night, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Adult Correction, 37-year-old Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the minimum-security facility in Lenoir.

Officials said Brown was serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession.

He was scheduled to be released in February 2024.

Brown is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509.

