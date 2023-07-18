Holden Beach shares turtle nesting numbers that are closing in on last year’s total

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holden Beach released an update on Monday, July 17, concerning the number of turtle nests along its beachfront.

“The Holden Beach Turtle Patrol reports there are now 56 turtle nests on our beach,” the release states. “This is just nine short of last year’s grand total! There’s still at least four more weeks in the nesting season for this year.

“Friday night and Saturday morning were extra busy for the mother turtles. Daybreak revealed three new nests as well as two more false crawls. This brings the total number of false crawls to 65 (62 on this day last year). Saturday morning’s rider was fortunate to see a mother turtle emerging from the ocean.”

According to the town’s update, teams have prepared nests for hatching and check them every evening. Some of the nests, however, were laid during colder temperatures in May, and will need longer to incubate.

“Hatchlings any day, now. Be sure to stop and visit with the Turtle Patrol members when you see their red shirts on the beach,” the town adds. “Turtle Talk and Children’s Turtle Time will be held Wednesday July 19 at the Holden Beach Chapel. These programs are free of charge. Come learn more about the sea turtles that nest on our beach.”

For more information about the Holden Beach Turtle Watch Program, please visit its website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.