Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified a bicyclist who was thrown into the Neuse River early this morning and died.

Rescuers found the body of 17-year-old Trace Nobles, of New Bern directly under the Neuse River Bridge. The bridge carries U.S. 17 from New Bern to Bridgeton.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around on the southbound ramp toward James City around 2:50 a.m. They say a pickup struck the cyclist, throwing him over the bridge railing and into the river from the highrise bridge.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite has confirmed that rescuers recovered a body just before noon. Trooper Rico Stephens confirmed the body is that of the missing bicyclist.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup stopped to report the crash and that Nobles was on the road without any reflective equipment on his bike.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.