Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released the name of the pilot who died in a small plane crash that took place in Southport on June 25.

Highway Patrol told WECT on Tuesday, July 18, the pilot was John Leo Lucarelli.

A preliminary report on the crash said that he had been warned his plane was “unairworthy” before the crash.

