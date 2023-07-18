Senior Connect
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June

The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released the name of the pilot who died in a small plane crash that took place in Southport on June 25.

Highway Patrol told WECT on Tuesday, July 18, the pilot was John Leo Lucarelli.

A preliminary report on the crash said that he had been warned his plane was “unairworthy” before the crash.

Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport

