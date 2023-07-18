Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Dawson Miles Brook was arrested with the assistance of the Wilmington Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest stems from an investigation regarding a relationship with a 15-year-old female.

