Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties

Dawson Miles Brooks
Dawson Miles Brooks(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Dawson Miles Brook was arrested with the assistance of the Wilmington Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest stems from an investigation regarding a relationship with a 15-year-old female.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

