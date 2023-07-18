Senior Connect
Hampstead man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with 13-year-old

David Michael Key
David Michael Key(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old David Michael Key of Hampstead on Friday, July 13, for alleged indecent liberties with a 13-year-old.

During a joint investigation with Department of Homeland Security agents, “law enforcement responded to allegations Key had been communicating with sexual purposes with a person representing themselves to be a 13-year-old female,” according to a release from PCSO.

Key was held under a $25,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was set for July 14.

Anyone with any relevant information regarding the case is asked to contact Pender County Sheriff’s Office Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

