Forever Family: Meet Nyla

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we’d like you to meet 12-year-old Nyla.

Her child advocate knows how remarkable she really is and she wants her to be able to share all of the wonderful qualities she has to offer with loving parents or even a single parent.

“Nyla has not had an easy life, but despite everything, she is extremely sweet-natured and loving,” Child Advocate Michelle Moreau said. “She is very engaging, and loving, and loves to be around people. She is creative and loves to do arts and crafts, she is a very girly girl.”

Singing is just one of the activities that Nyla likes to participate in.

“I like to go outside, I like to play games, I like to sing,” she said. “I like to read, I like to color.”

Nyla also knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

“Be a basketball player and a fashion designer,” she said.

“My hope for Nyla is that she finds a family that she can really have that sense of belonging,” Moreau said. “But really what she is looking for is someone to love her, and be with her, and spend time with her.

“A family that commits to her, that can be there for her every day and just bring a smile to her face. She loves being around people, and has a lot to bring to a family.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

