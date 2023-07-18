Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stressful heat index values, limited cooling storms

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Jul. 17, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another hot summer day across the Cape Fear Region. With a limited coverage of cooling storms, expect sunshine to fuel high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s on the mainland and lower 90s for most beaches. Speaking of the beaches: the rip current risk will be low to moderate Tuesday, so keep it safe in that 84-degree surf! Also, please continue to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly for the heat index to ping stressful levels like 102, 104, and 106.

Your First Alert Forecast keeps similar heat blazing for the rest of the work week ahead of marginally cooler - all relative - highs in the 80s to around 90 for the weekend. Chances for cooling, drenching, and potentially gusty and electric storms will stay low through midweek and trend to medium by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Don appears ready to perform a loop over the open waters of the North Atlantic between 35 and 40 degrees latitude. Don is officially forecast to maintain or gain strength for a time, but its far off location will preclude impacts. So, while the tropics are lazy, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to stay sharp!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

