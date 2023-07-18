Crews in Surf City searching for teenager with autism last seen on beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach in the area of Fairytale Lane and South Shore Drive.

Police Chief Phillip Vorhees says the teenager’s name is Ryan, and he is non-verbal. Chief Vorhees says police, fire and ocean rescue crews are searching the beach area, and working north and south to try to find the missing teen. Coast Guard air and water teams are on the way to join in the search.

The chief says the teenager was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and teams have searched since receiving the call. He is described as around 5′3″, and 110 pounds, wearing red swim shorts and no shirt. Anyone in the Surf City area who sees the teenager is asked to call 911.

WECT has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as new details are available.

Ryan, 16 (Surf City Police Department)

