Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews in Surf City searching for teenager with autism last seen on beach

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach in the area of Fairytale Lane and South Shore Drive.(Surf City Police)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach in the area of Fairytale Lane and South Shore Drive.

Police Chief Phillip Vorhees says the teenager’s name is Ryan, and he is non-verbal. Chief Vorhees says police, fire and ocean rescue crews are searching the beach area, and working north and south to try to find the missing teen. Coast Guard air and water teams are on the way to join in the search.

The chief says the teenager was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and teams have searched since receiving the call. He is described as around 5′3″, and 110 pounds, wearing red swim shorts and no shirt. Anyone in the Surf City area who sees the teenager is asked to call 911.

WECT has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as new details are available.

Ryan, 16
Ryan, 16(Surf City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Officials identify woman who died after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
“A game-changer:” City officials reflect on two years of Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
“A game-changer:” City officials reflect on two years of Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Officials identify woman who died after being hit by car near Riegelwood