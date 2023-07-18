Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Officials identify woman who died after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Crews in Surf City searching for teenager with autism last seen on beach
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies