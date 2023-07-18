Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Church near Elizabethtown to host free food pantry and clothes event July 22

A hall at the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Bladen County
A hall at the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Bladen County(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will host an event with free food and refreshments on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Titled “From His Table to Yours,” food will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

There will also be a clothing closet from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event will be at the church campus, located at 4047 NC 242 in Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Latest News

Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center in October
"... the submitted photograph features a new marked Chevy Tahoe parked alongside a 1947 Buick...
North Carolina State Highway Patrol participating in 2023 ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’
"Saturday morning’s rider was fortunate to see a mother turtle emerging from the ocean."
Holden Beach shares turtle nesting numbers that are closing in on last year’s total
A variety of backpacks
Shallotte Police Department to host ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ back-to-school supply drive