Church near Elizabethtown to host free food pantry and clothes event July 22

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will host an event with free food and refreshments on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Titled “From His Table to Yours,” food will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

There will also be a clothing closet from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event will be at the church campus, located at 4047 NC 242 in Elizabethtown.

