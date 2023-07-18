Brunswick County law enforcement agencies hold community meeting

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Local law enforcement agencies talked to the public at a community meeting on Monday, July 17, at the First Baptist Church in Southport in order to help build community relations.

Police Chief Todd Coring and Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism spoke to residents who attended and talked about what someone should do if they get stopped by an officer or sheriff’s deputy.

They also discussed the training officers and deputies go through to prevent citizen abuse and what to do and what not to do during a traffic stop.

“It’s just all about community engagement. We want to get engrained in the community, we want to stay in the community and have that communication. That’s how we’re going to improve and that’s how we’re going to know what they need and what they want,” Chism said.

