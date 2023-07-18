Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center in October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on July 18 that Alice Cooper is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock his audience. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors,” the release from CFCC states.

The performance, part of Cooper’s fall tour, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“With a schedule that has included six months every year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie,” the announcement continues.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Having finally returned to the concert trail in 2021-2022, Alice insists he’s still motivated to continue touring and recording albums. Released in February 2021, his latest album Detroit Stories (produced again by Bob Ezrin), is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late sixties, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians.

“It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at #1 the week of release and also charted high on album charts in the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, and other countries. As if that wasn’t enough, ‘Nights with Alice Cooper,’ Alice’s nightly radio show, continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The five-hour show features his favorite classic rock songs and insider anecdotes about many artists,” CFCC adds.

