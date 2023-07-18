$7 million in infrastructure grants awarded to Columbus County towns

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Brenden Jones announced $7 million in infrastructure grants on Tuesday which will go to towns in Columbus County.

The Town of Brunswick was awarded a $2 million Community Development Block Grant for water system improvements, adding to the $1 million grant it was awarded last year.

“With this new development, Brunswick can now implement their goal of merging three smaller water systems in the area. It has been a pleasure to work with the staff of Brunswick as they have planned these water system improvements,” an announcement from Jones’ office states.

The Town of Fair Bluff was awarded $3 million to replace its municipal sewer system after damage due to hurricanes over the past few years.

“The town government of Fair Bluff has allowed me to lead the charge in securing this historic grant funding amount for the town. This funding will be the largest infrastructure grant received by the town of Fair Bluff since the two devastating natural disasters,” the announcement states.

Tabor City received a $2 million grant for sewer line replacement, which the announcement says will help maintain the city’s new developments.

“Overall, Columbus County received 3 of the 7 CDBG grants that were awarded statewide. Furthermore, our county was awarded $7 million of the nearly $15 million that was awarded in the entire state. It’s clear to see that our county has a great need for infrastructure investments and, by the success of this program, our towns in Columbus County leave no stone unturned in their service to our citizens and utilizing all resources available,” the announcement continues.

