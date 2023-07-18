Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

23-year-old arrested, charged with murder in ongoing Lumberton death investigation

The Lumberton Police Department said they have made another arrest in a death investigation.
By Allyson Bento and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department said they have made another arrest in a death investigation after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on July 6 in Lumberton.

23-year-old Tyllick Sean Alexander was arrested at a job site in Dillon County for outstanding warrants by the Lumberton Police Department. He waived extradition and was taken back into Robeson County.

Alexander is the third suspect arrested in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Derrick Hester and the shooting of another woman.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released were also arrested and both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

Jabary Murchison
Jabary Murchison(Robeson County Detention Center)

Alexander and Murchison are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond and the 15-year-old suspect is being held at the juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing

Latest News

Wilmington Housing Authority
Wilmington City Council approves WHA’s proposal to issue $37.1M in bonds for affordable housing
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Daniel Pitti-Casazola
Mecklenburg Co. health employee arrested, accused of sexual assault
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
“A game-changer:” City officials reflect on two years of Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park