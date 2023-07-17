Woman found shot to death at Fayetteville gas station, another shooting victim shows up at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - Fayetteville police were conducting an active homicide investigation along the 800 block of Bragg Blvd. on Monday morning.

Around 1:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting in the area and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Valero gas station and convenience mart. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A man also arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the shooting.

The woman’s name is being withheld until the family is located and notified.

Homicide detectives are on scene, as this is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

