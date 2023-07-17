Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood

A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, his department got a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. about a woman having a mental health crisis on the side of the road.

Camlin said he believes the woman who was hit by the car had stopped to help the woman having a mental health crisis when she was struck by the vehicle as she crossed the road.

A 1-month-old baby in the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

WECT has reached out to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911...
Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police locate missing woman
One person injured following Saturday collision involving e-bike and vehicle

Latest News

HNN File Image
Pender Co. Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch at 11 schools through Community Eligibility Provision
New Hanover Co. accepting proposals for workforce housing funding
Skin safety in the hot summer sun: How to avoid skin and heat related illnesses
Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch