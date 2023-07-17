Woman dies after being hit by car near Riegelwood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, his department got a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. about a woman having a mental health crisis on the side of the road.

Camlin said he believes the woman who was hit by the car had stopped to help the woman having a mental health crisis when she was struck by the vehicle as she crossed the road.

A 1-month-old baby in the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

WECT has reached out to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for more information.

