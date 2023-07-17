Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, July 16, that it is searching for 58-year-old Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley.

According to the announcement, Johnis-Bradley was last seen on Saturday, July 15, at approximately 2 p.m. near Market Street.

She was last seen wearing black shoes, jeans with a black belt and an orange/khaki T-shirt. She was also carrying a black backpack at the time.

Police describe Johnis-Bradley as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120-130 pounds and having brown eyes with blonde hair.

If you see Johnis-Bradley, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

