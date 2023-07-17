Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that it is searching for 14-year-old Giovanni Rodríguez.

According to the announcement from police, Rodríguez was last seen near his home on Sunday, July 16, at around 7:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and rainbow colored shoes.

Police describe Rodríguez as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609. If you see Rodríguez, please dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.