Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

Giovanni Rodríguez
Giovanni Rodríguez(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that it is searching for 14-year-old Giovanni Rodríguez.

According to the announcement from police, Rodríguez was last seen near his home on Sunday, July 16, at around 7:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and rainbow colored shoes.

Police describe Rodríguez as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609. If you see Rodríguez, please dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911...
Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire
National pet adoption week is celebrated at PetSmart
Animal charities come together for National Adoption week to find pets forever homes
Jennifer DeLucia in the hospital for chemotherapy.
Wilmington woman battling cancer, struggling with chemo drug shortage

Latest News

Jayden Lesine
Wilmington PD looking for missing teen
Fayetteville police were conducting an active homicide investigation along the 800 block of...
Woman found shot to death at Fayetteville gas station, another shooting victim shows up at hospital
One person injured following Saturday collision involving e-bike and vehicle
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police looking for missing woman