Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD looking for missing teen

Jayden Lesine
Jayden Lesine(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that it is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Lesine.

According to the announcement from the WPD, Lesine was last seen on Sunday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m.

Police describe Lesine as being 5′0″ tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911...
Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire
National pet adoption week is celebrated at PetSmart
Animal charities come together for National Adoption week to find pets forever homes
Jennifer DeLucia in the hospital for chemotherapy.
Wilmington woman battling cancer, struggling with chemo drug shortage

Latest News

Giovanni Rodríguez
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
Fayetteville police were conducting an active homicide investigation along the 800 block of...
Woman found shot to death at Fayetteville gas station, another shooting victim shows up at hospital
One person injured following Saturday collision involving e-bike and vehicle
Christine Ann Johnis-Bradley
Wilmington police looking for missing woman