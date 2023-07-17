Wilmington PD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that it is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Lesine.

According to the announcement from the WPD, Lesine was last seen on Sunday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m.

Police describe Lesine as being 5′0″ tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

