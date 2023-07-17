Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington recently pleaded guilty to drug charges and a count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Per District Attorney Ben David’s Office, Fred English pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 29, to the following charges:

Involuntary manslaughter

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

English was sentenced to 75-90 months in prison on Thursday, July 13.

“On August 31st, 2022 English sold William ‘Terry’ McGuire, 53 years of age, a fentanyl mixture which led to McGuire’s fatal overdose. An autopsy would later list fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death. Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office led a robust investigation into McGuire’s death which would result in the arrest of Fred English,” an announcement from the DA’s office states.

