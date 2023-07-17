Senior Connect
Southeastern Community College’s workforce mobile lab scheduled to tour Columbus Co.

Southeastern Community College's workforce mobile lab
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College announced on July 12 that its workforce mobile lab will tour around Columbus County to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the lab.

“The mobile lab is equipped with the latest tools to teach technical education courses in electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering and HVAC technology,” the announcement states.

According to the announcement, the mobile lab will visit the following locations:

  • July 24: Fresh Foods IGA in Chadbourn, located at 121 E Strawberry Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 25: Tabor City Library, located at 101 E 5th St., from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 26: The former Hills Supermarket in Fair Bluff, located at 872 Conway Road, from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 27: Bolton Senior Center, located at 15354 Sam Potts Hwy., from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • July 27: Hills Supermarket in Lake Waccamaw, located at 126 E Old US Hwy 74/76, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • July 28: Waccamaw Siouan Tribe Center, located at 7239 Old Lake Road in Bolton, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Aug. 1: Whiteville City Hall, located at 317 S Madison St., as part of National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Southeastern Community College website.

