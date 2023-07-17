Senior Connect
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Repair work being performed at WECT’s transmitter site could impact our over-the-air signal this week.

Crews will begin the work late Monday night. They will work to complete the repairs as quickly as possible to limit viewer interruption.

The repairs are necessary due to damage to the antenna caused during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

You still can watch WECT News live on website here and our news app.

You also can watch our news broadcasts on our apps on your Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire devices.

