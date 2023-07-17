Pender Co. Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch at 11 schools through Community Eligibility Provision

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch at 11 schools in the upcoming school year through the Community Eligibility Provision.

For the 2023-2024 school year, both meals will be provided at no cost to all students at the following schools:

Burgaw Middle

C.F. Pope Elementary

Cape Fear Elementary

Cape Fear Middle

Heide Trask High

Malpass Corner Elementary

Penderlea School

Pender High

Pender Innovative Learning Academy

Rocky Point Elementary

West Pender Middle

Families are not required to sign up to participate.

More on the Community Eligibility Provision can be found here.

