Pender Co. Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch at 11 schools through Community Eligibility Provision
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch at 11 schools in the upcoming school year through the Community Eligibility Provision.
For the 2023-2024 school year, both meals will be provided at no cost to all students at the following schools:
- Burgaw Middle
- C.F. Pope Elementary
- Cape Fear Elementary
- Cape Fear Middle
- Heide Trask High
- Malpass Corner Elementary
- Penderlea School
- Pender High
- Pender Innovative Learning Academy
- Rocky Point Elementary
- West Pender Middle
Families are not required to sign up to participate.
More on the Community Eligibility Provision can be found here.
