Pender Co. Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch at 11 schools through Community Eligibility Provision

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch at 11 schools in the upcoming school year through the Community Eligibility Provision.

For the 2023-2024 school year, both meals will be provided at no cost to all students at the following schools:

  • Burgaw Middle
  • C.F. Pope Elementary
  • Cape Fear Elementary
  • Cape Fear Middle
  • Heide Trask High
  • Malpass Corner Elementary
  • Penderlea School
  • Pender High
  • Pender Innovative Learning Academy
  • Rocky Point Elementary
  • West Pender Middle

Families are not required to sign up to participate.

More on the Community Eligibility Provision can be found here.

