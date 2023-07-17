Senior Connect
One person injured following Saturday collision involving e-bike and vehicle

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that one person received injuries following a collision involving an e-bike and another vehicle on Saturday, July 15.

According to the release, the incident occurred at New Centre Drive and Racine Drive.

“One person has been taken to Novant Health NHRMC with injuries,” the WPD states.

While police were on scene, drivers in the area were asked to use an alternate route.

