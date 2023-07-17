Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. accepting proposals for workforce housing funding

(Ed Uthman / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is accepting proposals from for-profit and non-profit developers and agencies to provide financial assistance for their projects that would improve workforce housing in the county.

Proposals must be submitted by Aug. 4. The Request for Proposals can be viewed here.

For Fiscal Year 2023-24, $3 million has been allocated for approved proposals.

“In the first year of the program we were able to fund two projects at $1.5 million each. Combined, those projects will create 152 new units to help meet our community’s need,” said Housing Program Manager Theo McClammy. “We know affordability remains a big issue when it comes to housing in our community, and we are grateful for this continued commitment by our Board of Commissioners to fund these projects and support our residents.”

Funding recommendations are expected to be presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval this fall.

“Proposals will be judged on eligibility criteria and priorities for the Workforce Housing Services Program,” a news release states. “The framework was developed based on the findings from the Joint County/City Comprehensive Housing Study and has been designed to address the community’s housing needs by increasing the supply of residential units, retaining existing affordable housing stock, and increasing residents’ access to those homes.”

