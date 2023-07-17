Leland town councilman expresses concerns over new bill that prevents the town from annexing land

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that stops the Town of Leland’s ability to annex onto surrounding land.

The new piece of legislation known as House Bill 267, has some people in Brunswick County upset. The bill was approved on July 12th, Town of Leland Councilman Bill McHugh, says that he’s not sure what exactly led to this bill being introduced, but he hopes to hear from lawmakers so he and other leaders can get some answers.

He says he and other Leland leaders found out about the bill in February. McHugh says they reached out to other officials hoping to arrange a meeting to discuss the bill, but nothing was arranged.

He says that the new legislation will place a burden on the town and its resources. Roads, public spaces and emergency services will still be the responsibility of the Town of Leland. However, McHugh says new people coming into the town will not be contributing to the overall cost of the towns upkeep.

“But what that creates is a burden on the town’s resources, because these people will still be shopping at our stores driving on our roads, our fire district will still be responding to their calls, when they call 911. And when they need a police officer, it will still be Leland police. However, they won’t be contributing to the upkeep of that which is going to put an undue burden on our current residents,” says McHugh.

As he voiced his concerns, he also noted that Leland’s growth will not be slowing down anytime soon. He also said that he wants to make sure the town continues to do everything it can do in order to grow in a safe and responsible manner.

McHugh says they are willing to work with the state and neighboring areas to help come to a conclusion that will benefit everyone involved.

“There’s a long history with Leland and neighboring municipalities and with the county. And I think you know it’s time we move past these things, we all have the ability to work together, you know, we’re all neighbors. And I think if we can start to have that discussion through that viewpoint, we can avoid these kinds of situations in the future.”

He also noted that this change in legislation could have a negative impact on the housing market and people looking to buy and sell land. He says that Leland has built process that can quickly take people through the home buying and land purchasing process faster than surrounding areas. He says that House Bill 267 could lead to people raising prices all around.

“This severely limits property rights, and the rights of adjacent landowners that may want to come into our community and come into our community and take advantage of what we have to offer. In addition to that, this is not going to stop the region’s growth,” says McHugh.

WECT has reached out to Senator Bill Rabon, who introduced the bill, but has not heard back yet.

