Lane of US 74 bridge in Wilmington to close Monday for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that one lane of the US 74/MLK Jr. Parkway bridge in Wilmington that crosses 23rd Street will be closed until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

According to the announcement, the right, eastbound lane will be closed starting at 9 a.m. to allow crews to complete repair work to the girder.

“Use caution! Drive slowly!” the NCDOT states.

