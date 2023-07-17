Lane of US 74 bridge in Wilmington to close Monday for repair work
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that one lane of the US 74/MLK Jr. Parkway bridge in Wilmington that crosses 23rd Street will be closed until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
According to the announcement, the right, eastbound lane will be closed starting at 9 a.m. to allow crews to complete repair work to the girder.
“Use caution! Drive slowly!” the NCDOT states.
LANE CLOSED: The right eastbound lane of the Lanny T. Wilson Bridge (U.S. 74 / Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway) across 23rd Street will be closed today.#NCDOT crews will need the lane closed 9a-3p while they repair the girder.— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) July 17, 2023
Use caution! Drive slowly! pic.twitter.com/c45GhvNP0B
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.