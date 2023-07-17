‘It could have been much worse’: Cyclist speaks out after hit-and-run crash that left him injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CJ spends most of his free time on his bicycle and for good reason.

“I was diagnosed with cancer - multiple myeloma in 2011, close to 2012, right at the New Year. I’ve spent a lot of time in the hospital and when I’m not in the hospital my fight against cancer is riding my bike,” said CJ, who was hit while riding this bike.

Doctors told him back in 2012 that he only had 6 weeks to live, but that was nearly 12 years ago and he credits his survival to his passion for bike riding.

A passion that was cruelly stripped from him in the blink of an eye.

“I was on the side of the road, my leg was pumping blood and my leg was broken, the guy got down the road and nobody saw it,” CJ said.

The driver peeled away on Wilmington’s River Road, leaving CJ hurt on the side of the road.

It’s a story that’s all too common for bicyclists in Southeastern North Carolina.

“We’ve seen a 54 percent increase in pedestrian- and cyclist-related fatalities,” said Officer Biss Kistler with the Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit.

It’s a problem that Mark Johnnie believes needs a solution and soon.

“We need to figure out how to improve cycling in particularly on River Road, which a lot of Wilmington cyclists love to travel on,” said Mark Johnnie, President of Cape Fear Cyclist.

Much of that road is without proper bike lanes, a measure the U.S. Department of Transportation says decreases bicycle and vehicle accidents by nearly 30 percent on roads like River Road.

But in the case of CJ, that may not have helped much as he was wearing bright colors and off the road helping another cyclist.

“If I was to bring you up there right now and show you where I was, you’d be saying how did this even happen,” said CJ.

Kistler has a good idea how it may have played out.

“Personally I’d like to contribute it to speed, or the use of cellphones and other distracted devices inside a vehicle,” said Officer Kistler.

All of those issues, along with intimidation, are factors in many vehicle-bicycle accidents that law enforcement now sees.

Meaning the onus is on drivers to protect those they share the road with.

“Focus on the road, and the task at hand instead of trying to multi-task while you are driving,” said Officer Kistler.

Checking that text or taking your eyes off the road could make all the difference.

“It’s a lot to do to somebody, it’s not just hitting them, it’s upending their life,” said CJ.

Now, instead of hitting the pavement on his bike, CJ is on a different road the road to recovery.

“Skin graphs are still up in the air, still very much a part of the conversation. Were going to revisit it in two weeks, but there sitting in the middle of the fence. I’m praying that it will heal on its own,” said CJ.

CJ is praying he will be back on two wheels, “I’m going to get back on that bike as soon as I possibly can.”

For now, he has a message for the driver that hit him and who never came forward after the accident.

“You could have helped, you just don’t do that to somebody. It just hurts that somebody would even do that,” said CJ.

CJ will be out of work for a while, but he’s just glad to be alive and happy doctors cleared him to ride his Peloton for just five minutes a day.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.