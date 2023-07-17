Senior Connect
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.(Wilmington Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been displaced after a house fire on Northwood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded and says there were heavy fire conditions when they got to the scene. A spokesperson tells us because of those conditions, the house is likely a total loss.

Officials say it was an electrical fire that started on the back porch of the home, but it was ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident.

