Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been displaced after a house fire on Northwood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded and says there were heavy fire conditions when they got to the scene. A spokesperson tells us because of those conditions, the house is likely a total loss.

Officials say it was an electrical fire that started on the back porch of the home, but it was ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident.

