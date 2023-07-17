Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday.

I tested positive for COVID today, but thankfully it’s mild and I’m feeling fine. I’m working remotely for the rest of the week and ready to be back out and about by the weekend. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 17, 2023

Cooper said his case is “mild,” and he is “feeling fine.”

He will work remotely for the rest of the week and plans to be “out and about” by the weekend.

Cooper, 66, attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., last week. The meeting ended Friday, and he returned to Raleigh, Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in a text to The Associated Press.

Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. He also initially described that as a mild case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

