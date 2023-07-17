Senior Connect
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)(Hannah Schoenbaum | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday.

Cooper said his case is “mild,” and he is “feeling fine.”

He will work remotely for the rest of the week and plans to be “out and about” by the weekend.

Cooper, 66, attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., last week. The meeting ended Friday, and he returned to Raleigh, Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in a text to The Associated Press.

Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. He also initially described that as a mild case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

