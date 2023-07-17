Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Dog Days…

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, July 16, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this week includes daily temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and daily heat index values pinging the stressful 100 to 108 range. Keep hydration a habit!

Chances for cooling, drenching, and locally strong and electric storms will operate like 30% Monday, 30% Tuesday, 20% Wednesday, 30% Thursday, 40% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 50% Sunday.

Subtropical Depression Don will likely remain nonthreatening this week as it struggles to maintain intensity amid marginal atmospheric conditions and, importantly, stays far away from land.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics are lazy, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season!

