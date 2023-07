BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that Evers Road in Bladen County is scheduled to close on Monday, July 17, for work.

According to the announcement, crews began work to replace crosslines on Monday.

The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

