Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFPUA to conduct flow testing; some customers may notice discolored water

(WWNY)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that fire flow and hydraulic testing will begin on Monday, July 17, and conclude on Friday, July 28.

“Water utilities periodically perform flow testing to ensure that water mains are unobstructed and operating as intended. This also helps identify issues with infrastructure, such as valves and fire hydrants, that may need repair or replacement,” CFPUA states in its announcement.

According to CFPUA, all testing will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“CFPUA does not anticipate impacts to customers, particularly because many areas scheduled for testing have recently been flushed during the annual systemwide flushing program. However, it is possible that some customers may see discolored water for brief periods,” the announcement continues.

The map of areas scheduled for testing can be found here.

“Discoloration is caused by accumulated minerals in water mains being flushed out during testing. These minerals do not pose a health risk and water will remain safe to drink,” CFPUA adds. “Discolored water may stain fabric, and customers are advised not to run washing machines if they notice discoloration.”

Discoloration can be cleared from water pipes by running faucets on cold for 15 minutes or until the discoloration resolves.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911...
Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Northwood Dr.
Wilmington home likely a total loss due to accidental electrical fire
Jennifer DeLucia in the hospital for chemotherapy.
Wilmington woman battling cancer, struggling with chemo drug shortage
National pet adoption week is celebrated at PetSmart
Animal charities come together for National Adoption week to find pets forever homes

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center
According to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, neighbors called 911...
Man in custody after allegedly breaking into unoccupied Wrightsville Beach home
Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch
Fred English
Wilmington man pleads guilty in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose