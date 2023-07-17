CFPUA to conduct flow testing; some customers may notice discolored water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that fire flow and hydraulic testing will begin on Monday, July 17, and conclude on Friday, July 28.

“Water utilities periodically perform flow testing to ensure that water mains are unobstructed and operating as intended. This also helps identify issues with infrastructure, such as valves and fire hydrants, that may need repair or replacement,” CFPUA states in its announcement.

According to CFPUA, all testing will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“CFPUA does not anticipate impacts to customers, particularly because many areas scheduled for testing have recently been flushed during the annual systemwide flushing program. However, it is possible that some customers may see discolored water for brief periods,” the announcement continues.

The map of areas scheduled for testing can be found here.

“Discoloration is caused by accumulated minerals in water mains being flushed out during testing. These minerals do not pose a health risk and water will remain safe to drink,” CFPUA adds. “Discolored water may stain fabric, and customers are advised not to run washing machines if they notice discoloration.”

Discoloration can be cleared from water pipes by running faucets on cold for 15 minutes or until the discoloration resolves.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.