WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based coffee shop Bitty & Beau’s announced a new shop in Columbus, Ohio on Monday.

The shop currently has 23 locations but began as a single Wilmington location in 2016.

As of January, Bitty & Beau’s employed over 400 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in 12 states.

