Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday that the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on Friday, Oct. 13.

“Sparking his career at 12, Nick Carter quickly became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys. With his boyish good looks and heartthrob status, Carter’s 30-year entertainment journey has extended far beyond sold-out arenas, encompassing various television, film, philanthropy, and publishing projects,” the release from CFCC states.

Carter’s show, “Who I Am,” is to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature his latest single, “Hurts To Love You,” as well as other fan favorite songs.

“In 2002, Carter ventured into a solo career with his debut album, Now or Never, released under Jive Records. It debuted impressively at #17 on the Billboard 200 chart and received Gold certification in the U.S., Japan, and Canada,” the release continues. “This began a successful solo journey, complementing his fame as a Backstreet Boys member.

“Since then, Carter has released two additional solo albums, I’m Taking Off in 2012 and All American in 2016. His 2023 single ‘Hurts to Love You’ became his most successful track, charting in seven countries, topping the charts in the U.S., and charting number one in Canada.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

