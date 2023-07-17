Artists invited to submit work for ARTfall show and sale at Hannah Block Historic USO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is looking for 2D and 3D artists to take part in its eighth annual ARTfall Juried Art Show and Sale, the center announced on Monday, July 17.

A public awards ceremony and reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the arts center lobby. Awards will be given for first, second and third place, honorable mention and people’s choice with a total of $525 in cash prizes.

The show will then be open from:

Friday - Saturday, Sept. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - Saturday, Sept. 25-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Only original artwork completed within the last two years will be considered for exhibition. Original artwork is the artist’s sole creation and is not, in whole or in part, a copy of any other person’s work or photograph. Preference is given to artists from the Lower Cape Fear region,” an arts center announcement states.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 28, and there is a $15 registration fee.

You will be able to register online via the arts center website, and you send questions to Community Arts Center Director Stacie Smith at ssmith@thalian.org.

